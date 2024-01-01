Usage
Start using FlyCI Mac runners
By changing just one line in your GitHub workflow.
Pricing
The utilization of FlyCI M1 runners (4vCPU) is free* for public repositories
Provided adherence to our Fair Usage Policy.
Solutions to Fit Your Budget
|4 vCPU
|7 GB
|28 GB
|$0.06
|$0.08
|8 vCPU*
|14 GB
|28 GB
|$0.12
|$0.16
|4 vCPU
|7 GB
|28 GB
|$0.06
|$0.08
|8 vCPU*
|14 GB
|28 GB
|$0.12
|$0.16
|4 vCPU
|7 GB
|28 GB
|$0.08
|-
|8 vCPU
|14 GB
|28 GB
|$0.16
|-
|4 vCPU
|7 GB
|28 GB
|$0.08
|-
|8 vCPU
|14 GB
|28 GB
|$0.16
|-
|* GitHub offers M1 6 vCPU with 14 GB storage only.
Fair Usage Policy
Offering free usage
FlyCI embraces open source collaboration by offering free usage to its Mac runners for public repositories. To ensure fair and responsible usage, we provide up to 500 min/month of free access for M1 4CPU, 7GB RAM capacity (1 VM).
Join Discord
Our Discord channel
Benefits
Why to choose us?
Be part of the future!
By changing just one line in your GitHub workflow.